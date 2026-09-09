The only factory matte black Ferrari Enzo ever built is heading to auction

Out of the 400 Ferrari Enzos that rolled out of Maranello, precisely one left the factory draped in a stealthy, light-absorbing coat of Nero Opaco. It did not wear the ubiquitous high-gloss black that adorns standard exotics, but rather a factory-applied matte finish so uniquely ominous it looks as though it was carved directly out of a solid block of graphite.

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Unsurprisingly, such bespoke indulgence did not belong to an ordinary collector. Commissioned in 2004 by a member of the Royal Family of Brunei, the dynasty is famous for hoarding automotive masterpieces in secretive, climate-controlled vaults that would make top-tier museums weep.

Originally destined for the family’s lavish London residence, this 660-HP V12 monster spent its early years casually prowling the posh streets of Hampstead, Mayfair, and Knightsbridge. To unsuspecting Londoners, it was an outrageous rolling flex before it abruptly vanished into the Asia-Pacific region for nearly two decades.

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Then came 2022, when the royal unicorn resurfaced in Europe and went to the Ferrari restoration specialists at Carrozzeria Zanasi. Because even hypercars that sit around doing absolutely nothing suffer from mechanical existential dread, bringing this garage queen back to mechanical perfection required a modest, pocket-change service bill of roughly €120,000.

Following its eye-wateringly expensive European spa treatment, the Enzo crossed the Atlantic to Canada, where it stayed preserved and maintained by Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo and Ferrari of Vancouver. Today, the odometer displays a comical 5,640 kilometers (roughly 3,500 miles) from new. Over twenty-two years of existence, this V12 legend has covered less distance than most commuters log during a single stressful summer vacation.

Inside, the cabin perfectly complements the exterior’s sinister aesthetic, featuring Nero leather upholstery punctuated by bold, race-inspired red instrument dials.

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RM Sotheby’s will host the online auction from September 23 to September 30. While standard Ferrari Enzos currently command anywhere between $7.7 million and $13 million depending on condition, a factory one-of-one with royal provenance, a fresh six-figure refresh, and virtually zero asphalt experience stands in a league entirely of its own.