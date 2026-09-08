The slowest Ferrari ever built might be the smartest collector bet of 2026

There is a special corner of automotive purgatory for the Ferrari Mondial, a mid-engine V8 thoroughbred that you can actually park in your garage for an average of €50,000. Born in 1980 as Pininfarina’s attempt to fix the Bertone-designed 308 GT4, the Mondial stretched its wheelbase by nearly eight inches so actual adult humans could sit in the back. The result was a genuinely practical Ferrari, which, in the eyes of brand purists, remains an unpardonable sin.

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Things got off to a notoriously limp start with the original Mondial 8. In a noble quest to satisfy strict US emissions standards, Maranello swapped aggressive carburetors for a strangled Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection system.

Coupled with an extra 330 pounds of curb weight over its predecessor, the 2.9-liter V8 produced a modest 214 HP and a top speed of 143 mph, assuming the stars aligned and the wind blew from behind. At the time, a cheaper Porsche 911 SC could effortlessly walk away from it at a stoplight, leaving Ferrari scrambling to fix its budget cruiser.

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Redemption arrived in late 1982 with the 240-horsepower Quattrovalvole, followed by a fabric-topped Cabriolet that remains the world’s only mid-engine, four-seat V8 convertible. By 1985, the Mondial 3.2 borrowed Testarossa styling cues, ditched those notoriously expensive Michelin TRX tires, and pushed output to a proper 270 HP.

Behind the wheel, the Mondial is an exercise in delightful Italian eccentricity. The pedal box is aggressively offset to the right, forcing a crab-like driving posture, while the climate controls sit awkwardly near your ankle on the floorboards. Steering and shifting feel like turning a rusty valve until the mechanicals warm up. Yet, once on the open road, the chassis shines. The screaming V8 happily revs to 7,000 rpm, delivering a raw, unadulterated soundtrack while consuming a reasonable 12 liters per 100 kilometers.

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Best of all, mechanical components are surprisingly durable if properly serviced. You can swap timing belts without dropping the engine, and high-mileage examples around €40,000 are infinitely safer buys than pristine museum pieces whose seals have rotted in storage.