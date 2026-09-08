Ferrari Luce spotted on Hong Kong roads as the brand’s first EV turns heads

A red Ferrari Luce with black exterior details has appeared on the streets of Hong Kong, bringing Maranello’s first electric car into the traffic of the Asian metropolis and drawing plenty of attention from passersby. Photos shared by the siu_.ethan account show the car parked among other vehicles and offer a clearer look at its proportions. The color combination also highlights the dark elements that break up the body surfaces.

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Ferrari Luce hits the streets of Hong Kong and draws plenty of attention

Ferrari developed the Luce’s design in collaboration with LoveFrom, the studio founded by Jony Ive and Marc Newson, which contributed to the car’s creative direction. The designers chose a minimalist visual language that moves away from the shapes that define many traditional Ferrari sports cars. Rather than simply adapting familiar combustion-engine styling to a different powertrain, Ferrari used its first battery-electric model as an opportunity to rethink the overall design.

Reaction to the unveiling showed how strongly this approach can divide enthusiasts, including long-time Ferrari followers. Some praised the freedom Ferrari gave its designers, while others criticized the distance from the brand’s traditional visual identity. Styling opinions, however, remain separate from the car’s commercial performance, and current information still provides only a partial picture of demand.

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Rumors from China suggest that buyers have already claimed the first 88 cars allocated to that market, although some dealers say they continue to accept reservations. New customers may have to wait until 2027 for delivery, but Ferrari has not released enough official data to establish total order volumes or determine how long customers in different markets will wait.

The very first example, known as Chassis 0, also attracted attention during the recent Monterey Car Week. Ferrari created the car through its Tailor Made personalization program, and a charity auction brought $40 million for the unique example. That figure reflects the special nature of Chassis 0 and the circumstances of the auction rather than the normal retail price.

Regular Ferrari Luce models start at around €550,000, or approximately $639,000 at the current exchange rate. That makes the difference between Chassis 0 and a standard customer car enormous, even before buyers add personalization options.