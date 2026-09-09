No road rules, massive wing: Ferrari teases radical 296 GT track-only weapon

Ferrari has officially dropped a teaser for its newest track-only hypercar. Standard six-figure supercars with license plates are simply too pedestrian for Maranello’s ultra-wealthy elite. From the already blistering 296 GTB, this unhinged track monster, rumored in insider circles to bear the iconic name Ferrari 296 GT Modificata, is set to make its official global debut on September 13, 2026.

Advertisement

The grand unveiling will take place during the prestigious Ferrari Racing Days at the Hungaroring circuit, just outside Budapest, where select multi-millionaires will gather to nod approvingly at something they will likely store in a climate-controlled vault.

Naturally, this isn’t a vehicle you can just walk into a local dealership and order. Ferrari is restricting production to a strictly limited series. Reserved exclusively for a hand-picked inner circle of the Cavallino Rampante’s top clients. These lucky VIPs saw recently a preview of what they are buying. Development prototypes were through intense testing sessions around Ferrari’s private Fiorano circuit.

Advertisement

No pesky road-homologation regulations, European safety mandates, or speed bumps. Engineers completely threw out the rulebook to push the 296 platform’s aerodynamic efficiency into absurd territory. The Fiorano spy shots reveal a machine that looks like a fighter jet that traded its jet engines for pure Italian mechanical rage.

At the rear, the 296 GT Modificata sports a massive fixed wing. It features a broad airfoil profile, a sturdy central pylon mount, and oversized side endplates. It’s designed to glue the rear axle to the tarmac at terrifying speeds. Up front, a redesigned bumper houses a low splitter and sharp aerodynamic canards engineered to slice through air currents.

Meanwhile, the widened wheel arches feature aggressive top louvres designed to bleed off high-pressure air build-up, feeding massive rear side intakes that gorge on fresh air to keep the mechanical setup cool under pressure.