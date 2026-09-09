The Pan-American highway in a Ferrari Purosangue: what could possibly go wrong?

Forget the pristine streets of Monaco or the valet parking at your favorite Michelin-starred restaurant. Someone actually decided that the Ferrari Purosangue, Maranello’s first-ever high-riding thoroughbred, was the perfect overlanding rig to conquer the Americas. Because, naturally, when you drop nearly half a million dollars on an Italian V12, your first thought is to hurl it down unpaved South American trails until the suspension begs for mercy.

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The protagonist of this beautiful madness goes by the name MJ (or Em Jay), who, along with his brave canine copilot Rico, embarked on a grueling 31,000-mile odyssey from the freezing tip of Argentina all the way to Deadhorse, Alaska.

After shipping the luxury beast from Europe to Montevideo, Uruguay, the duo tore through Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, and Peru on roads that had never seen a Modena-built jewel. MJ confidently claims to be the first to tackle the infamous Bolivian Death Road in a modern Ferrari. The screaming V12 engine went through its absolute limits, gasping for thin air at a staggering 16,240 feet of altitude. But physics and rough terrain eventually demand their toll, even from the Prancing Horse.

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On June 3, 2025, somewhere between Cusco and Nazca, MJ made a crucial driving error resulting in a massive crash. With the front axle completely shattered, the wounded Italian masterpiece had to be hauled over 2,000 miles to Santiago, Chile. It took six agonizing months of repairs just to get the Purosangue back on the road. And the drama didn’t stop there. Electronic gremlins threw tantrums in Bolivia, and a motorcycle rear-ended the luxury SUV in El Salvador, leaving a dented door as a rather expensive souvenir.

Undeterred, MJ and Rico pushed north through Colombia, Central America, Mexico, the United States, and finally Canada, eventually reaching the frozen desolation of Alaska. They were aiming to set a new Pan-American Highway driving record in the reverse direction. However, the universe had other plans.

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A collapsed tunnel in Guatemala forced a grueling 370-mile detour, and shortly after, the Purosangue’s dashboard lit up like a Christmas tree with severe suspension and chassis warnings. Ferrari engineering can only take so much abuse before waving the white flag.

The final record attempt has been temporarily postponed, but MJ isn’t throwing in the towel. His Instagram bio proudly boasts over 70,000 kilometers driven and clearly states, “Next attempt loading”.