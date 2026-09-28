Ferrari Purosangue and F80 take on a much more aggressive widebody look

Ferrari F80 and Purosangue take on a much more extreme appearance in a pair of renders that radically reshape their bodywork. The images do not preview versions under development in Maranello, but they show how two very different Ferraris could look with wider fenders and tuning-inspired details. Ildar, known on social media as ildar_project, created both concepts.

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These widebody renders make the Ferrari Purosangue and F80 even wilder

The F80 appears with green paint and two silver stripes running across the body, while yellow brake calipers add contrast behind Vissol wheels. Wider bodywork surrounds the wheels, and more prominent aerodynamic elements give the hypercar a stronger track-focused look.

The biggest change appears at the front, where Ildar redesigns the headlights and removes the dark section that defines the standard F80’s nose. The new arrangement changes the entire expression of the car rather than simply adding a splitter beneath the bumper. The exhaust also gets a different treatment, with two outlets positioned close together at the center of the rear.

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The Purosangue takes a different approach, combining yellow paint with inserts that mimic forged carbon fiber. More pronounced hood sections and larger bumper openings make the front end look more aggressive, while wider wheel arches change the relationship between the body and the new forged Vissol wheels.

The rear receives equally noticeable changes. A massive diffuser occupies much of the bumper and incorporates the exhaust outlets around the middle section, while a dark insert stretches between the taillights. A raised-edge spoiler sits at the top of the tailgate, accompanied by vertical lighting elements that serve as brake lights.

The production Purosangue offers four seats and four doors, with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 producing 715 hp, mounted ahead of the cabin. The F80 instead seats two and uses a 1,200 hp hybrid system, built around a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. The two cars therefore start from completely different mechanical layouts and proportions.

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These renders bring them closer together through a shared visual treatment while preserving the basic proportions of the original models. On the Purosangue, the modifications make an already tall body much more dramatic. On the F80, they build on shapes that already sit extremely low and revolve heavily around aerodynamic requirements.

The artist does not claim any engine modifications or provide measured downforce figures, and no company has announced plans to manufacture the parts shown in the renders.