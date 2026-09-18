This 1985 Ferrari Testarossa has no reserve price: that should terrify bidders

If your childhood bedroom wall featured a Ferrari Testarossa pinned right next to a neon-soaked synthwave cassette, prepare your wallet for a dose of unfiltered 1980s nostalgia. On September 26, RM Auctions is bringing a pristine 1985 Ferrari Testarossa to Zurich, and they are doing something delightfully unhinged: offering it with absolutely no reserve price.

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Presale estimates hover between €235,000 and €275,000, meaning bidders could either score the steal of the decade or feel a financial fever dream fueled by pure adrenaline.

This isn’t just any Testarossa, either. Serious collectors obsess over the early “Monospecchio” (single flying mirror) and “Monodado” (single-nut centerlock wheel) models, which carry the purest iteration of Pininfarina’s futuristic, side-straked masterpiece.

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Dressed in quintessential Rosso Corsa over a sleek black leather interior, this Swiss-delivered specimen retains its original matching-numbers engine and transmission. It even rocks full Ferrari Classiche Certification, complete with the coveted “Red Book” awarded back in 2016.

Underneath the rear louvered decklid of chassis ZFFTA17S000059353 sits a roaring 180-degree flat-12 engine pumping out 390 mechanical thoroughbreds. Listening to that soundtrack right behind your ears is a visceral, hormonal experience.

Thankfully, the previous owners treated this Italian stallion with reverence. It underwent a major timing belt service in June 2022 at Sportscars Marcus Schröder in Langenfeld, Germany, followed by another fresh belt, camshaft replacement, and a new clutch kit in March 2025 courtesy of Red1Sportscars in Dällikon. With just over 33,000 kilometers (approx. 20,500 miles) on the odometer, it strikes the sweet spot between preservation and actual usability.

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Ever since its legendary 1984 debut at the Lido on the Champs-Élysées, the Testarossa became the undisputed mascot of an era defined by unbridled ambition and Miami Vice swagger. Yet, despite its low-slung, prototype-like proportions, don’t expect to carve lap times at your local track day. The Testarossa was never meant to dance on rumble strips. It is fast, surprisingly supple grand tourer built for eating highway miles in supreme comfort.