Ferrari F80, Daytona SP3 and Luce showcase three different visions of the brand’s ultimate cars

Ferrari is developing its lineup in several different directions, and the F80, Daytona SP3 and Luce represent three of the clearest examples. The F80 uses hybrid technology to increase performance, the Daytona SP3 keeps a naturally aspirated V12 without electric assistance, while the Luce relies entirely on battery power. The comparison therefore comes down to how each project creates its driving experience through different choices in propulsion, aerodynamics and the connection with Ferrari’s history.

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Ferrari F80 vs Daytona SP3 vs Luce: hybrid, V12 and electric flagships compared

The F80 combines its powertrain with advanced airflow management to deliver 1,200 hp alongside a claimed 2,315 pounds (1,050 kg) of downforce at 155 mph (250 km/h). Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 900 hp on its own, while the electric system adds another 300 hp and supports an all-wheel-drive layout. Ferrari also draws heavily on racing technology, including lessons from the 499P endurance program, to coordinate the different systems and maximize performance.

The six-cylinder layout sets the F80 apart from Ferrari’s previous halo cars, which relied on V8 and V12 engines. Even so, it continues the lineage that began with the GTO and later included the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. Ferrari simply follows a very different technical route this time to reach the performance targets expected from its flagship supercar.

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The Luce changes the relationship between acceleration and mechanical character even more dramatically. Four electric motors provide a combined 1,050 hp, while a 122-kWh battery and 800-volt electrical architecture form the core of a dedicated EV platform. Without combustion, exhaust noise or the rising revs of a traditional engine, the car must build its personality through other elements, including motor response, torque delivery and body control.

The Daytona SP3, by contrast, creates a direct link with Ferrari’s sports prototypes from the 1960s. Its bodywork and name reference the brand’s famous 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. As part of Ferrari’s Icona series, the SP3 uses a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 with 840 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 2.85 seconds and reach 124 mph in 7.4 seconds.

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The SP3 leaves the V12 solely responsible for propulsion, while the F80 combines combustion power with electric assistance. The Luce takes yet another approach, using four electric motors to control torque at each wheel independently and opening up a different range of handling possibilities from the other two cars.

Together, the three models show how Ferrari can pursue extreme performance through completely different philosophies. The F80 focuses on integration between combustion, electrification and aerodynamics, the Daytona SP3 celebrates the naturally aspirated V12 and the brand’s racing heritage, while the Luce points toward an entirely electric future.