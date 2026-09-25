White dominates the bodywork of this Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, which the company customized for a client. The color makes the large rear wing and aerodynamic openings stand out even more on a car that already looks close to a track machine. Ferrari developed the specification through its Tailor Made program in the Scuderia configuration, which focuses on the brand’s racing heritage.

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Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale gets a Scuderia-inspired Tailor Made treatment

The livery combines Bianco King with Rosso Corsa accents and a longitudinal stripe finished in matte Azzurro Dino. The same blue shade appears inside the cabin, while the Ferrari name stretches across the rear wing. The color scheme works around elements the SF90 XX already features, from the prominent rear aero device to the deeply sculpted surfaces that manage airflow. Its appearance changes depending on the viewing angle, with the white finish emphasizing the body shape while the colored details draw attention to specific areas.

This example highlights one of the possibilities available through Ferrari Tailor Made. The program lets customers choose from a wide range of materials, colors and finishes while keeping the original model’s identity intact. Here, the owner uses color to emphasize the XX’s extreme character and create a clear connection with Ferrari’s racing world without copying a specific historic livery.

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The technical package remains unchanged from the standard SF90 XX Stradale. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 works with three electric motors to produce a combined 1,016 hp. Ferrari quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.3 seconds and limited production of the coupe to 799 examples.

Despite its road-legal status, the SF90 XX Stradale uses several solutions aimed at increasing aerodynamic downforce. The fixed rear wing provides the most obvious example and becomes even more prominent against the white bodywork of this particular car.

In 2023, an SF90 XX Stradale completed a lap of Fiorano in 1 minute, 17.309 seconds. That time shows how much technical development Ferrari put into the model, while this Tailor Made specification tells a different story. The owner created a distinctive identity through a small number of carefully chosen colors without altering the proportions or the functional purpose of the car’s aerodynamic surfaces.