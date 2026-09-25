Ferrari Testarossa: the “bulletproof” version nobody knew existed

Everyone knows the Ferrari Testarossa, the side-straked poster child of 1980s excess, Hollywood stardom, and pure Italian passion. But almost nobody knows that someone once looked at this 180-mph masterpiece and thought: “You know what this needs? Bullet-resistant reinforcement”.

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Enter the Blindata Superleggera, a bizarre one-off creation crafted by Carrozzeria Marazzi, a body shop founded in 1962 in Caronno Pertusella. Debuted in a sinister shade of black at the 1990 Turin Auto Show, this strange anomaly was built for an anonymous client whose paranoia apparently outweighed their mechanical common sense.

Marazzi didn’t turn it into a heavy military tank, doing so would have completely crushed the suspension. They rather applied a “soft” armor package. They integrated lightweight anti-shatter materials and subtle protection to the car’s most sensitive areas, surprisingly leaving Pininfarina’s iconic silhouette untouched.

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Nothing says “discreet getaway vehicle” quite like a screaming 4.9-liter 180-degree V12 churning out 390 HP while alerting the entire zip code to your presence. Imagine trying to evade assassins in a low-slung wedge that roars like thunder every time you tap the throttle. Still, messing with a Testarossa’s weight distribution is sheer automotive sacrilege. Adding extra pounds, even “lightweight” ones, to a mid-engine supercar is like drawing a mustache on the Mona Lisa or slapping bumper guards on a Renaissance sculpture.

The original Testarossa, which debuted in 1984 at the Paris Motor Show to replace the BB512, achieved perfection right out of Maranello. With its legendary wide rear track, side intakes, and mechanical symphony capable of pushing it to nearly 180 mph, it dominated bedroom posters and Miami Vice TV screens for a generation.

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While Marazzi’s armored oddity remains a fascinating piece of obscure trivia, the true Testarossa will always be the unarmored, raw, 12-cylinder thoroughbred that ruled the eighties without ever needing a bulletproof vest.