Ferrari vs. Lamborghini drag race: is weight advantage enough?

Few rivalries in the automotive kingdom carry as much theatrical baggage, blood-curdling decibels, and pure Italian ego as Ferrari versus Lamborghini. Maranello builds precision instruments for track-focused purists, while Sant’Agata Bolognese prefers bludgeoning reality with angry, wedge-shaped land missiles.

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In the latest straight-line showdown orchestrated by the drag-racing obsessives at Carwow, these two iconic philosophies line up side-by-side to settle a very expensive score: the track-honed Ferrari 296 Speciale versus the flagship Lamborghini Revuelto.

In one corner sits Maranello’s mid-engine marvel, the Ferrari 296 Speciale. Instead of relying purely on old-school cylinder count, the Prancing Horse embraces modern plug-in hybrid witchcraft. Underneath its sculpted bodywork lies a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 mated to a single electric motor. Together, this plug-in hybrid powertrain pumps out a fierce 880 HP and 755 Nm of torque.

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With a lean curb weight hovering around 1,500 kilograms, every single horse is dispatched strictly to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is a lightweight, razor-sharp surgical scalpel designed to carve up asphalt.

In the opposing corner sits Sant’Agata Bolognese’s answer to global warming: the Lamborghini Revuelto. The flagship bull refuses to let the V12 die softly into the night, stuffing a massive 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 behind the driver and pairing it with three electric motors. The result, a staggering 1,015 Hp and an earth-shattering 1,062 Nm of torque.

But all that hybrid muscle comes with a severe calorie count. The Revuelto tips the scales at a hefty 1,890 kilograms. Thankfully, Sant’Agata equips its heavyweight fighter with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It ensures all four tires claw frantically at the tarmac from a standing start.

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So, how does this battle of numbers play out when the lights drop? Does Ferrari’s disciplined weight advantage allow its 880 rear-wheel-drive horses to outrun physics, or does Lamborghini’s 1,015-horsepower, four-wheel-clawing brute force simply steamroll the competition? Spoilers belong on the back of supercars, not in text descriptions.

The true joy of this Italian heavyweight brawl lies in listening to those high-revving powertrains scream down the strip. Fire up the video below, turn the volume all the way up, and see which hyper-hybrid takes the crown.