This $65,000 Ferrari California seems the ultimate V8 bargain

A 2014 Ferrari California with a modest 18,300 miles on the odometer is currently sitting on Cars & Bids with a bid of $65,500 and five days left on the clock. On paper, it looks like the ultimate suburban flex: a Nero Daytona Metallic over Nero grand tourer equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes and a power-folding hardtop.

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Best of all, it houses a 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 pumping out 483 HP and 372 lb-ft of torque through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Because 2014 was the final year before Ferrari slapped turbos onto the California T, you get that glorious, high-revving Italian soundtrack that modern turbocharged supercars simply cannot replicate.

Depreciation has truly done the heavy lifting here. While dealer retail examples drag themselves into the $80,000 to $100,000-plus range, real-world auction values suggest a fair closing price between $68,000 and $92,000, most likely landing right around $80,000. That is an astonishing amount of Prancing Horse for the money. However, as any automotive veteran knows, buying a cheap Ferrari is famously the quickest way to end up broke.

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Before you place a bid, two notorious Italian gremlins demand your attention. First, there is the infamous Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) speed sensor. It is a well-documented weakness that loves to fail without warning, leaving you stranded at a gas station looking significantly less cool than you intended. The seller confirms there is no invoice for a prior replacement, meaning you are playing Russian roulette with an expensive repair bill. A proper pre-bid inspection and a written quote from a specialist are mandatory unless you enjoy gambling with five-figure transmission tear-downs.

Second, we must address Ferrari’s bizarre tradition of equipping six-figure supercars with interior plastics that degrade into a gooey, tar-like substance over time. The steering-column trim and various switchgear on this example are already going sticky. Replacing them with OEM parts is useless because they will just melt again, leaving you dependent on refinishing specialists.

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Add in the fact that the seller still has an active loan requiring title coordination before transfer, and the picture becomes clear. If you go in with your eyes wide open and a specialist on speed dial, $80,000 might just land you the best-sounding bargain of the year.