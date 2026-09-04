Enzo Ferrari’s final masterpiece is still dominating global auctions

Unveiled in July 1987 to celebrate Maranello’s 40th anniversary, the Ferrari F40 remains the last road-legal weapon personally approved by Enzo Ferrari. It was built with a singular mandate to deliver raw performance and unfiltered driver terror.

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Pininfarina, led by chief designer Leonardo Fioravanti, wrapped the chassis in carbon fiber, Kevlar, and epoxy resin. These elements kept dry weight down to a featherweight 2,425 pounds (1,100 kg). Dominated by a full-width fixed rear wing and a louvered transparent Lexan engine cover, the F40 looks like an aerodynamic revolution against everyday comfort.

Under that vented rear glass sits a mid-mounted 2.9-liter Tipo F120A V8 fed by twin IHI turbochargers and intercoolers. 478 HP at 7,000 rpm and 425 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. All that unrefined aggression routes exclusively to the rear wheels via a classic 5-speed manual with an exposed aluminum gated shifter. Blasting from 0 to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds before topping out at 201 mph, the F40 earned eternal bragging rights as the first production road car to smash through the psychological 200 mph barrier.

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Climbing inside feels like crawling into a lightweight carbon-fiber bathtub. Driver amenities do not exist: no power steering, no ABS, no traction control, and zero sound insulation. The bare carbon-composite door panels lack proper handles, forcing occupants to yank a rudimentary fabric cable to get out. Carpet gives way to exposed tub frame welds and visible structural glue. Early production examples even featured sliding Plexiglas windows just to save a few precious grams.

Originally listed at roughly 380 million Italian lire with a planned run of 400 units, overwhelming customer hysteria forced Maranello to build 1,311 examples through 1992.

Today, this purist manifesto is a premier blue-chip asset. At major auction houses like RM Sotheby’s, Gooding & Co., and Bonhams, standard road cars fetch between €2.5 and €3.5 million. Highly coveted early “non-cat / non-adjustable” suspension models routinely shatter the €3.8 to €4.5 million ceiling. Ultra-rare Michelotto-built LM and GTC race variants effortlessly surpass €8 to €10 million. Paying millions for zero carpet is the ultimate automotive flex.