Is Australia ready for Ferrari’s $1 million first-ever fully electric vehicle?

If the controversial aesthetics of the Ferrari Luce haven’t scared you off, your bank account better be as heavy as its curb weight. Ferrari Australasia confirmed that the Italian brand’s first-ever fully electric vehicle will cost a staggering $991,446 AUD before local taxes and on-road fees, with customer deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Advertisement

That price tag lands the EV right between the raw 296 Speciale ($984,020 AUD) and the track-focused 849 Testarossa Assetto Fiorano ($1,010,485 AUD), and roughly $150,000 AUD above the V12-powered Purosangue SUV.

Despite making its May debut in Rome to a chorus of horrified gasps from purists, the Luce managed to sell out its entire 2026 production allocation within two months. European pricing starts at €550,000 ($890,733 AUD), with Maranello targeting under 500 units built by 2026.

Advertisement

The initial backlash was so ferocious that former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo publicly suggested prying the iconic Prancing Horse badge off the hood, while Wall Street panicked, sending Ferrari stock tumbling over 8 percent in a single session. Investors eventually remembered that wealthy buyers love exclusivity regardless of design, and the stock rebounded over 24 percent to €353.60 ($577 AUD).

The polarizing styling is no internal accident. Designed by LoveFrom, the Luce marks the first time Maranello handed stylistic control to an outside firm instead of Flavio Manzoni’s in-house team. Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs and buyers across China are sweeping up allocations, proving that a $1M iPhone on wheels is a compelling pitch.

Behind the unconventional sheet metal, the performance specs remain unhinged. Four electric motors deliver a total of 772 kW (1,035 HP) and 990 Nm of torque, rocketing the Luce from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, hitting 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, and topping out at 310 km/h. An in-house 122 kWh battery running an 800V architecture provides over 530 km of WLTP range. However, all those battery cells push the weight to 2,260 kg.

Advertisement

If $1 million sounds too modest, Chassis 0 recently fetched $40 million USD ($55.85 million AUD) at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction for charity. Outfitted with color-shifting Madreperla Semi-Gloss paint, Perla Le Mans metallic leather, and an optical white badge, it proves that when Ferrari builds an EV, pure absurdity wins every time.