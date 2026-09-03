Michael Jordan’s Ferrari is for sale and could easily fetch seven figures

A Ferrari 550 Maranello once owned by Michael Jordan will headline an online auction organized by JOOPITER from September 15 through September 30, 2026, with an estimate between $700,000 and $1.3 million. Chassis 108712 resurfaced this year after spending nearly 24 years in the private collection of a California owner.

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Michael Jordan’s Ferrari 550 Maranello could sell for up to $1.3 million

Foreign Cars Italia delivered the car new to Jordan on May 29, 1997, just weeks before the Chicago Bulls won their fifth NBA championship. The original warranty certificate still carries Jordan’s signature and his Durham, North Carolina address. Rosso Barchetta paint, a tan leather interior and chrome Speedline wheels completed the specification, while the personalized “MJ 5” license plate became recognizable in photos taken during his years in Chicago.

Jordan genuinely used the 550, covering around 6,400 miles before selling it on December 4, 2002 through Lake Forest Sportscars in Illinois. His 6-foot-6-inch height also required a specific modification to the driving position. Technicians extended the seat rails and reduced the seat padding so he could move farther back than the standard configuration allowed.

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On June 13, 1997, Jordan left the United Center behind the wheel of the Ferrari after securing the championship against the Utah Jazz. The 550 later influenced Tinker Hatfield while he designed the Air Jordan XIV, which borrowed details from the Ferrari’s air intakes, upholstery and badge design. Jordan wore those shoes the following year during the game in which he scored the decisive basket that secured his sixth championship with the Bulls.

Under the hood sits the naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V12 producing 485 hp, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Ferrari built 3,083 examples of the 550 Maranello between 1996 and 2001, but Jordan’s ownership has pushed this car’s valuation far beyond the level normally associated with the model. The low estimate alone exceeds the $648,500 achieved by another 550 in August 2026, a result described as a public-auction record for the model.

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The team at Curated tracked down the car using part of the chassis number that had appeared years earlier on an online forum, then cross-referenced it with Ferrari dealer records. JOOPITER will offer the 550 alongside a jersey Jordan wore during Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals, bringing together two objects connected to the final stage of his Chicago Bulls career.