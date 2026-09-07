Ferrari 488 Pista Spider shows its charisma in a breathtaking video

A Ferrari 488 Pista Spider finished in Bianco Sanae Opaco stars in a new video by Oscar on the C&C PremiumCars YouTube channel, which mixes exterior shots with footage from inside the cabin while the car is moving. This example combines the light-colored bodywork with optional Blu Opaco carbon-fiber elements, giving Ferrari’s 720-hp open-top supercar a very different visual character. Maranello developed the Pista Spider by transferring several racing-derived solutions to the road.

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The custom specification changes the contrast between the body surfaces, but aerodynamic requirements still define much of the Pista Spider’s shape. At the front, Ferrari built the design around the S-Duct, which channels air from an opening in the bumper toward the hood to increase front-end downforce. The rear diffuser also draws on lessons from the 488 GTE, linking the road car directly to Ferrari’s endurance racing experience.

That motorsport connection also extends to the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, which produces 720 hp at 8,000 rpm and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm in seventh gear. Compared with the standard 488 Spider, Ferrari added 50 hp while revising the intake system and using lighter engine components. The Pista Spider relies entirely on combustion power, without the electric assistance that later appeared in other Ferrari sports cars.

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A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission helps the car sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.85 seconds and reach 124 mph in 8.0 seconds. Ferrari quotes a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h) and a dry weight of 3,042 pounds (1,380 kg) when the car carries optional lightweight equipment. Those figures describe its straight-line performance and mass, but they only tell part of the story when it comes to the way the car behaves on the road.

The retractable hardtop adds open-air driving to the Pista formula and makes the V8 soundtrack even more immediate. Comparisons with earlier naturally aspirated Ferraris therefore involve more than power figures alone. Engine note and the way the V8 builds revs also shape the experience, and personal taste plays a major role in judging both.

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On the C&C PremiumCars example, the matte paint and blue carbon fiber pull attention toward the details of the specification. Any discussion about future collector value requires a separate assessment, however, because the lack of a hybrid system alone cannot predict how prices will move over time.