Abandoned for 35 years, this 1970 Dodge Charger 500 survived mice and rust

Thirty-five years ago, a German expat named Gisela suffered every muscle car enthusiast’s worst nightmare. Driving her prized 1970 Dodge Charger 500 home, the original 318-cubic-inch V8 suddenly dropped oil pressure like a bad habit.

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Gisela parked the Alpine White coupe with every intention of restoring it “someday”, slapped an “Operation Desert Storm” bumper sticker on the back, and essentially surrendered the vehicle to three decades of relentless rodent colonization.

Fast forward to 2026, and the 37,000-mile time capsule finally changed hands before Gisela moved across the country. The buyer? Jamie Atwood, host of the Dead Dodge Garage YouTube channel and a self-professed Mopar sadist.

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The 1970 model year was a grim chapter for Detroit muscle. Total Charger production plummeted from a staggering 96,100 units in 1968 to just 46,315 in 1970 as buyer interest cooled off across the board. The mid-tier Charger 500 (XP code) led sales that year with 27,461 units, and 13,101 buyers opted for the dependable yet undeniably unglamorous 318 small-block V8 paired with a two-barrel carb. Delivering 230 HP and 320 lb-ft of torque, 13,019 of these cars featured the three-speed Torqueflite automatic. The 318 was supposed to be a bulletproof commuter, but Gisela’s example proved hilariously fragile.

When Atwood picked up the car, he found the original cracked engine block resting inside the rusted trunk, while a crusty replacement motor sat under the hood, completely buried under massive piles of rodent debris. Mice had systematically invaded the factory air-conditioned blue interior, devouring the wiring harness and center console, while structural rust destroyed the vinyl roof frame.

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Undeterred, Atwood bypassed the dead firewall connections, soaked the seized cylinders in penetrating fluid, filed the corroded distributor points, and fired up the ancient V8. The engine immediately erupted in a thick fog of toxic smoke signals, burning off penetrating oil and announcing its return to 1991. Even after the fragile radiator violently exploded during the revival attempt, Atwood managed to stabilize the cooling system and coax the rusty Charger down off the trailer under its own power.

Instead of swapping in a thousand-horsepower crate motor, Atwood plans to meticulously overhaul the mechanical components, fix the non-existent brakes, and keep the wonderfully honest patina intact indefinitely. After thirty-five years of stillness, this survivor is officially returning to active duty.