2026 Dodge Charger SIXPACK ICE trim levels revealed

Dodge looks to the future without forgetting its roots. While the new electric Charger Daytona continues to generate discussion, recording lower numbers than expected, the American brand is also relaunching on the internal combustion engine front, unveiling two new trims for the 2026 Charger lineup with internal combustion engines: GT and Outlaw.

Dodge Charger SIXPACK: two new names for ICE variants

According to insider information from the Stellantis dealer network, the models are already available for pre-order and will be offered in two-door or four-door configurations, with all-wheel drive on all versions. Instead of the classic R/T and Scat Pack names, Dodge introduces new names: GT for the version with the standard configuration 3.0-liter HURRICANE engine (420 HP and 469 lb-ft), and Outlaw for the high-performance variant with 550 HP and 521 lb-ft.

The new generation 8-speed automatic transmission promises faster gear changes and more dynamic driving. Also interesting is the ability to switch from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, for those who want to maintain the feeling of traditional muscle cars.

The choice of the Outlaw name winks at Dodge’s historic rebellious image, evoking the wild spirit of the Sixties but with a modern look. The GT, initially planned for the electric range, is instead reassigned to the base combustion models, marking a change of direction in the brand’s commercial strategy which, to tell the truth, makes more sense.

Dealerships have already started placing orders for both trims and production should start soon at the Canadian facility in Windsor. The first units should arrive on the market by the end of June.

Dodge has not yet released official comments, but the intention of the American brand, part of the Stellantis Group, is to relaunch this model, with many enthusiasts not convinced by the Daytona EV. Meanwhile, in the last few hours, a prototype of the Charger SIXPACK has been spotted.