Dodge Viper’s V10 is back, but not where you’d expect

Bristol Cars has returned to automobile production by completing five Fighter models left unfinished after the previous company shut down in 2011. The first example, built around an unused original chassis, made its debut on September 2 at Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace, where the British manufacturer officially began a new chapter in its history.

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Bristol Cars is back with unfinished Fighter supercars powered by the Dodge Viper V10

Bristol will assemble the remaining four chassis to order in the United Kingdom, following the original drawings and using period components that remain available. Each customer will be able to choose left- or right-hand drive and specify colors, upholstery and trim, preserving the handcrafted approach that has always defined the brand. Bristol will work with a British specialist in low-volume production, although the company has not disclosed its identity.

The Fighter keeps its naturally aspirated 8.0-liter V10 derived from the Dodge Viper, producing 525 hp in standard form and available with 600 hp. Bristol claims a top speed above 208 mph (335 km/h), a figure already associated with the original model from the early 2000s. The narrow body, long hood and gullwing doors remain unchanged, along with the two-seat cabin that incorporates several details inspired by the company’s aviation heritage.

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The example displayed at Blenheim combines black paint with tan leather and uses right-hand drive. It is not a modern recreation or replica, as Bristol built it from one of the original chassis produced during the first Fighter program but never completed into a finished car. The company will disclose pricing only to potential buyers because each vehicle can receive extensive customization.

Paul King, owner and managing director of Bristol Cars, is leading the revival alongside chairman Richard Hackett, who worked with Tony Crook during the period when the Fighter was originally developed. “This is the beginning of Bristol’s return and there is much more to come,” King said, suggesting that completing these five chassis will not mark the end of the program.

The comeback also coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Bristol 400, the company’s first production car, introduced in 1946 after the automotive division emerged from the Bristol Aeroplane Company. An earlier revival attempt produced the Bullet roadster in 2016, but that project never progressed beyond the prototype stage.

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This time Bristol is restarting with cars that customers can actually order and with production supported by British low-volume manufacturing expertise, before introducing any completely new models.