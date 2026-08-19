Stellantis and Toyota have a huge problem, and it involves Iranian missiles

When geopolitics explodes in the Middle East, you naturally expect gas prices at the pump to throw a temper tantrum. What you probably didn’t have on your apocalyptic bingo card was a global shortage of the fancy liquid that keeps your crossover’s engine from grinding itself into expensive metallic glitter.

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Yet here we are. The ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf has officially invaded the unglamorous world of motor lubricants, leaving industry heavyweights like Stellantis, Volkswagen, and Toyota sweating bullets and desperately begging alternative suppliers to take their money.

The headache escalated dramatically in March, when Iranian missiles paid an uninvited visit to Shell’s gas-to-liquids facility in Qatar. The resulting structural damage threw a giant wrench into the production of Group III base oils, the crucial, highly refined secret sauce required to formulate modern synthetic motor oils.

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Suddenly, executive desks from Wolfsburg to Detroit were flooded with frantic memos. As it turns out, relying heavily on a volatile corner of the planet for your essential high-tech engine juice isn’t quite the bulletproof strategy corporate accountants assumed.

To understand the scale of this slippery mess, consider the cold numbers: the Persian Gulf accounts for 15% to 20% of global Group III production capacity. Last year alone, a staggering 72% of European and 47% of American base oil imports originated directly from this region. With naval tensions continuously choking the Strait of Hormuz, manufacturer stockpiles have bled dangerously low, driving prices in Europe and the United States up to roughly $4,000 per ton, nearly triple pre-crisis rates.

Now, Stellantis and its rivals face an absurd technical conundrum. You cannot simply pour generic lubricant into a modern high-compression engine and hope for the best. Doing so risks catastrophic failure and ruined warranties. Automakers must verify that alternative sources match hyper-specific viscosity and protection standards.

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While backup suppliers have been identified, their capacity isn’t infinite. If maritime routes through Hormuz stabilize, relief shipments might trickle into Western ports by autumn. Until then, carmakers will have to swallow astronomical prices, while drivers wonder if their next routine service interval will require a second mortgage.