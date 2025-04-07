Stellantis Michigan plant worker dies in tragic accident

An employee at the Stellantis Dundee Engine Plant (DEP) in Michigan lost his life in a tragic workplace accident that occurred on Monday, April 7, 2025, in the early hours of the morning. The news was confirmed by an official statement from Stellantis, although details of the incident are still scarce. Out of respect for the family, the identity of the victim has not been revealed.

Stellantis, another victim in American plants: the second in less than a year

From local police radio communications, it appears that the employee may have been crushed, but this detail has not received official confirmation from either the authorities or the company. No information has been disclosed about the machinery or equipment involved in the accident.

“We express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Dundee Engine Plant employee who was the victim of the fatal accident that occurred this morning,” said Stellantis spokesperson Jodi Tinson. “The company is cooperating with local authorities to shed light on what happened. Out of respect for the family, we are not confirming the identity of the employee at this time. The plant will provide psychological support services for all employees.”

This is the second fatal accident in less than a year at Stellantis plants in the region. Last August 2024, Antonio Gaston, 53, died after becoming trapped under a vehicle on the Jeep Gladiator assembly line at the Toledo complex in Ohio.

At the moment, it is not clear whether production activities at the plant have been interrupted due to the accident or if Stellantis will stop them to introduce new safety measures. Investigations by local authorities continue to determine the precise causes and circumstances of the accident.