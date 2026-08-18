Stellantis recalls more than 848,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera issue

Stellantis is recalling 848,511 vehicles in the United States because an infotainment software error can prevent the rearview camera image from appearing on the screen. The campaign mainly affects 2026 model-year Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, along with some 2027 models. In most cases, owners will receive the fix directly through an over-the-air update.

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Stellantis issues major US recall affecting 848,511 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles

The issue can appear when the driver shifts into reverse, leaving the display without a view of the area behind the vehicle and increasing the risk during low-speed maneuvers. Stellantis has not reported any crashes or injuries related to the defect. Until owners install the update, the automaker recommends checking the surrounding area with the rearview and side mirrors whenever the camera image fails to appear.

The recall does not require owners to stop driving their vehicles because the problem does not affect normal operation. However, the missing camera image removes an important aid when reversing in tight spaces. Drivers should therefore continue to check the area behind the vehicle carefully until they complete the software update.

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Affected vehicles include the 2026 and 2027 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Voyager, along with the Dodge Charger from the same model years. Jeep accounts for a large share of the campaign, with 2026 models including the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Wrangler, Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L.

Ram vehicles include the 2026 1500 and 2500 pickups, along with the ProMaster and ProMaster EV commercial vans.

The campaign also extends beyond the United States. Stellantis says it covers approximately 82,869 vehicles in Canada, 7,969 in Mexico and another 15,736 in other markets. Combined with the US total, the recall affects more than 955,000 vehicles worldwide. Stellantis plans to begin sending official owner notifications in September.

Once the software fix becomes available for an affected vehicle, a message will appear on the infotainment display. Owners can then start the installation without necessarily scheduling a dealership visit, and the repair will not require any hardware replacement.

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The OTA solution makes such a large recall easier to manage, although owners should still confirm that the rearview camera works properly before every reversing maneuver until they install the update.