Cheap EVs that won’t crumple: Leapmotor is cracking the European code

Leapmotor seems to have cracked the code using a radical strategy: doing almost everything themselves and letting Stellantis handle the paperwork. Instead of paying fat markups to a maze of third-party suppliers, the ambitious Chinese automaker builds over 60 percent of its components in-house.

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This vertical integration allows them to stuff their vehicles with advanced trickery like Cell-to-Chassis tech and centralized electronic architectures ready for over-the-air updates without sending the sticker price into orbit. And to convince skeptical European buyers that their cars aren’t engineered out of recycled tin cans, both the B10 and C10 SUVs recently walked away with glowing five-star Euro NCAP safety ratings.

The invasion starts at the bottom with the Leapmotor T03, a tiny A-segment city hopper designed for urbanites who want an EV but refuse to take out a second mortgage for a glorified golf cart. Moving up the food chain, the C-segment B10 SUV rides on the new LEAP 3.5 platform and introduces a clever reality check for European charging infrastructure: a Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) variant. By dropping a small gas engine under the hood solely to act as a rolling powerbank, Leapmotor lets drivers enjoy electric torque without dying of old age waiting at a broken highway charger.

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For those seeking daily suburban sanity, the B05 focuses on connectivity and efficiency, while the aggressive B03X urban crossover, which is already open for European orders, caters to buyers who demand bold styling on a budget.

Sitting atop the lineup is the family-sized C10, a D-segment flagship also utilizing the LEAP 3.5 architecture, featuring a screen-obsessed cabin, cavernous interior space, and enough safety gizmos to make a European executive sedan blush.

Riding on Stellantis’s sprawling sales, distribution, and service network, Leapmotor is essentially bypassing the usual growing pains that plague upstart brands in foreign markets.