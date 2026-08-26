Alfa Romeo’s next BottegaFuoriserie project could bring back the Montreal name

Alfa Romeo will create a new limited-production model through its BottegaFuoriserie program, but the company has not yet revealed its name, body style, engine or debut date. Stellantis confirmed the project during its 2026 Investor Day under the wording “New BottegaFuoriserie Project,” while speculation about a possible return of the Montreal name has circulated for some time.

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Alfa Romeo prepares a new BottegaFuoriserie jewel: could the Montreal name return?

The digital images accompanying those rumors show one possible modern interpretation of the historic model, but they do not preview the work of Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile. The rendering created by Roibeárd Gráinséir remains an independent proposal and offers no reliable indication of what the actual car will look like.

Stellantis has shown only a covered silhouette with a low, elongated profile that could resemble a shooting brake. That shape may belong to the real project, or the company may simply have used it as a graphic element for the presentation. A two-door coupe would fit both the nature of BottegaFuoriserie and the Montreal name, but that configuration also remains unconfirmed speculation.

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The original Alfa Romeo Montreal entered production in 1970 after the prototype made its debut at the 1967 Canadian Expo. Marcello Gandini designed the body for Bertone, while a 2.6-liter V8 derived from the experience gained with the 33 Stradale powered the car. The result was a grand tourer very different from the other Alfa Romeo models of its era. Production ended in 1977, and Alfa Romeo has never used the Montreal name on another production model since.

BottegaFuoriserie brings together Alfa Romeo and Maserati’s special-project activities from an operational base in Modena, making some degree of component sharing between the two brands plausible. The new 33 Stradale already uses an architecture related to that of the Maserati MC20, now succeeded by the MCPura, but no official information points to the use of the Nettuno V6 in Alfa Romeo’s upcoming project. Output, platform and powertrain type therefore remain unknown.

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The FaSTLAne 2030 program places the car among the initiatives planned before the end of the industrial plan, without assigning it a specific year. Alfa Romeo has only confirmed that another few-off model will follow the 33 Stradale and Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa, leaving Montreal as one of several names currently associated with the mysterious project.