This 10,000-mile Alfa Romeo Spider is up for grabs: beauty does not require keeping it stock

Nothing captures the romance of vintage Italian open-top motoring quite like the Pininfarina-styled Alfa Romeo Spider. While most surviving examples have been driven to the moon and back, a remarkably preserved 1981 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Veloce has recently surfaced on Bring a Trailer showing a mind-bogglingly low 10,000 miles on the odometer.

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Dressed in Grigio Metallic over an unapologetically bold Ruby leather interior and topped with a black convertible roof, this particular sports car is cause for immediate heartbeat spikes among collectors who live for low-mileage unicorn finds.

According to market data from Classic.com, Series 2 Alfa Romeo Spiders built between 1970 and 1982 command an average price of $21,868 across 42 recorded sales. Values fluctuate wildly depending on originality and condition, ranging from $1,600 project cars to $175,000 museum-grade royalty. When the auction listing first went live, bidding hovered at an almost insulting $2,000.

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However, anyone familiar with the Bring a Trailer ecosystem knows the real drama unfolds in the closing minutes, where last-second snipers inevitably send the final price tag soaring into realistic territory.

Underneath the hood sits the famous 2.0-liter twin-cam inline-four engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. Strict purists might gasp to learn that the seller binned the original factory fuel injection in favor of twin Dellorto carburetors, paired with upgraded ignition hardware and Centerline Alfa headers.

Inside, the cabin radiates unadulterated 1980s Italian flair, complete with power windows, a period-correct cassette stereo, an integrated center console, and a gorgeous wood-rimmed Personal steering wheel. An extensive laundry list of post-2020 maintenance shows a new exhaust system, spark plugs, fuel pump, drive belts, heater hoses, alternator, throttle cable, crank seal, and valve cover gasket.

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Minor cosmetic quirks, like slight fading on the soft top and yellowing headlight covers, only add honest character to a 45-year-old roadster that has spent most of its life waiting in a garage for its next drive.