New Alfa Romeo MiTo render reimagines the small sports hatch for a new era

A new Alfa Romeo MiTo would bring the Biscione back into the market for small three-door sporty cars, but the model shown in these images exists only as an independent rendering created by Sezer Design and does not form part of any plan announced by Stellantis. The Junior already occupies the B segment, and Alfa Romeo sees it as a key model for supporting sales volumes, making the arrival of a second vehicle with similar dimensions unlikely.

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Alfa Romeo MiTo returns in striking render, but a comeback remains unlikely

The digital concept moves away from the compact, rounded shape of the original MiTo and adopts a wider, lower and more aggressive body. Sezer Design created the images with the help of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the wheel arches and reducing the headlights to very slim elements positioned on either side of the traditional Alfa Romeo shield. The rear design and overall height also suggest a slight crossover influence, reflecting the much greater popularity of SUVs compared with three-door hatchbacks today.

The cabin follows the same radical departure from the model produced between 2008 and 2018. A digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment system replace the original analog-style dashboard. None of these elements comes from Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile, so the images reflect the designer’s personal vision rather than any technical or styling direction from the automaker.

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Alfa Romeo originally created the MiTo to offer a more accessible model aimed at younger buyers, bringing the brand into the B segment for the first time. Its name combined Milano, where the styling took shape, with Torino, where production took place, highlighting the connection between the two cities. The front end and rear lights borrowed some visual cues from the 8C Competizione, giving the MiTo a distinctive identity despite its compact dimensions of just over four meters.

The lineup included a wide range of gasoline and diesel engines, but the Quadrifoglio Verde became the most memorable version thanks to its 170-hp 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine. Declining demand for three-door body styles and the rapid growth of compact SUVs eventually contributed to the end of production in 2018, with no direct replacement following.

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Alfa Romeo’s current plans instead focus on an updated Junior, a new C-segment SUV based on STLA Medium and a C-segment hatchback using the STLA One platform. The latter could reclaim some of the space once occupied by the Giulietta, but it would not represent a new MiTo because it belongs to a larger segment.

The new C-SUV will enter production at Melfi and debut in the fourth quarter of 2027, joining Alfa Romeo’s broader efforts to renew its lineup while the brand continues to define its future presence in the D segment.