The new Alfa Romeo Giulietta is coming back: are we getting another crossover?

Alfa Romeo has long perfected the art of the multi-year tease, and the reborn Giulietta is following standard operating procedure. While the commercial debut is officially pushed off until at least 2028, the rumor mill is already working overtime.

Advertisement

Unofficial renders published by Spanish automotive outlet Motor.es give us a preview of what might be heading our way, and purists might want to hold onto their espresso cups before looking too closely.

Instead of the low-slung, five-door compact hatchback that quietly bowed out in 2020 after a decade-long production run, the new Giulietta appears to be swallowing the industry-wide crossover pill.

Advertisement

The digital concept showcases a higher ride height, beefier proportions, and massive 20-inch wheels. Yet, it manages to maintain a slick, fastback-style roofline and hidden rear door handles near the C-pillar, a classic styling nod to Alfa’s golden-era compacts like the 147. Up front, a razor-thin headlight array frames the signature Scudetto grille, while the tail borrows LED light patterns straight from Alfa’s recent teaser campaigns.

Where does this elevated compact fit in the lineup? Right in the middle of Alfa Romeo’s ambitious “FaSTLane 2030” strategy. Slotted neatly above the entry-level Junior and just beneath the next-generation, grown-up Tonale, this C-segment contender aims to capture buyers who still crave Italian flair in an increasingly sanitized market. Whether Alfa Romeo actually retains the beloved “Giulietta” badge or invents yet another poetic Italian moniker remains a mystery.

Advertisement

Underneath the sheet metal, expect a multi-energy platform capable of housing pure electric powertrains alongside mild-hybrid setups. Rumors suggest a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine kicking out around 200 HP will act as the mainstream centerpiece. But the real headline-grabber is the prospective Quadrifoglio variant: a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive pushing close to 400 horsepower. B

Official prototype test mules wrapped in heavy camouflage should hit European roads by 2027, giving us our first real glimpse before the 2028 showroom rollout.