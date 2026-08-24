New Alfa Romeo TZ: this render makes us dream of a legendary comeback

A modern Alfa Romeo TZ could fit naturally among the limited-production projects inspired by the Biscione’s racing heritage, but the car shown in these images does not preview the new exclusive model announced after the 33 Stradale. Its name, styling and potential production exist only in an independent concept created by designer Bruno Callegarin, with no official connection to Alfa Romeo.

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New Alfa Romeo TZ render imagines the return of a legendary racing name

The imagined body adopts the proportions of a contemporary supercar, with a very low stance, wide tracks and a pronounced front hood. The design keeps the traditional Alfa Romeo shield at the center of the front end and uses wheels inspired by the brand’s classic five-hole pattern. Its profile does not directly reproduce the 1960s original, relying mainly on the TZ name to create the historical connection.

The TZ designation stands for Tubolare Zagato and described the two defining elements of the Giulia TZ introduced in 1963. A chrome-nickel steel tubular frame formed the structure, while Ercole Spada designed the body for Zagato with a truncated rear section intended to improve aerodynamics. Autodelta developed the engine and mechanical components, turning the TZ into the first competition car created by the organization that would later become Alfa Romeo’s official racing department.

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Class victories in major endurance races quickly demonstrated the effectiveness of the formula, helped by low weight and compact dimensions. Alfa Romeo introduced the TZ2 in 1965 with an even lower body and switched from aluminum to fiberglass. An evolved 1.6-liter twin-cam four-cylinder used twin-spark ignition and dry-sump lubrication, producing around 170 hp and allowing the car to reach a claimed 152 mph (245 km/h).

Today, the BOTTEGAFUORISERIE program gives Alfa Romeo and Maserati a dedicated structure for few-off projects, personalization, heritage initiatives and motorsport. The new 33 Stradale, limited to 33 units, represents the clearest example of this approach, alongside the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa, built in just 10 examples, and several special Maserati creations.

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that more exclusive projects will follow the 33 Stradale, but the company has not revealed their identity, technical basis or production numbers. A modern TZ would certainly make sense given the brand’s history, but nothing currently confirms such a comeback.

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The images therefore remain a designer’s interpretation rather than a preview of an upcoming Alfa Romeo. They show how the legendary TZ name might evolve into a modern supercar, but they offer no evidence about the brand’s next limited-production project.