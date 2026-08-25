New Alfa Romeo Spider imagined with supercar styling in latest digital concept

Alfa Romeo has not offered a Spider since 2010, when production of the open-top model derived from the Brera came to an end. New images circulating online show how a modern two-seat roadster could look today, but they do not preview a model approved by the Biscione. The project comes from Sezer Design, which created the independent concept with the help of artificial intelligence.

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Alfa Romeo Spider render imagines the return of the roadster

The Giulietta Spider, introduced in 1955, opened one of the most recognizable chapters in Alfa Romeo history. The Spider 1600 followed in 1966 and later became widely known as the Duetto. Alfa Romeo kept that formula alive through four series until 1993, retaining rear-wheel drive while gradually updating the styling and equipment.

The Spider 916 arrived in 1995 with a completely different approach, combining wedge-shaped styling with front-wheel drive. Alfa Romeo then introduced another Spider in 2006 using the Brera as its technical basis, before ending production four years later.

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The new digital concept brings back the proportions traditionally associated with classic roadsters without directly copying any specific predecessor. A very low and wide body develops around a long hood and a cabin pushed toward the rear axle. A short windshield and two roll bars behind the seats complete the open-top layout.

The traditional Alfa Romeo shield remains clearly visible at the center of the front end, but Sezer Design places it within a thin horizontal section that also incorporates extremely slim lighting elements. Taut surfaces define the sides, while pronounced wheel arches give the car a much more contemporary and aggressive appearance than a simple nostalgic reinterpretation of an older Spider.

The rear follows the same minimalist direction. A thin light signature stretches across almost the entire width, while a large diffuser gives the lower section a more performance-focused look.

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Inside, the concept moves away from direct references to historic Alfa Romeo interiors. A digital dashboard dominates the cabin, paired with a sporty steering wheel and red upholstery. The render provides no information about the engine, platform or dimensions, so any assumptions about the mechanical setup would remain purely speculative.

Alfa Romeo has not announced development of a new Spider or revealed any official plans to bring back a two-seat convertible. The images simply explore how elements of the brand’s current design identity could work on a body style absent from the lineup for 16 years.

That long absence helps explain the attention generated by the project, but it does not turn the render into a preview of an upcoming production model.