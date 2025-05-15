Alfa Romeo prepares a new SUV between the Junior and the Tonale: everything we know so far

The Alfa Romeo launch calendar has already been outlined: in 2025 the new Stelvio will debut, although its arrival in dealerships is scheduled only for 2026. The following year will be the turn of the new Giulia. In 2027, it will be time for the E-Jet, the revolutionary E-segment SUV, while between 2028 and 2029 the restyling, or successor, of the Tonale should arrive, which could become the twin of the new Jeep Compass. And after that? There will be no shortage of new developments.

Alfa Romeo, new models coming: here’s what we know after Stelvio, Giulia and Tonale

Alongside the renewal of the Tonale, between 2028 and 2029, Alfa Romeo could introduce a new model based on the STLA Small platform. All future B and C segment vehicles from Stellantis brands will be built on this architecture, including the new Lancia Delta planned for 2029.

Very little is known about the new Biscione model. It should position itself between the Junior and the Tonale, so halfway between a B-SUV and a C-SUV. It could be a crossover, in line with the strategy announced by the new CEO Santo Ficili, who intends to focus exclusively on SUVs and crossovers to follow current global market trends.

Ficili, in fact, has recently denied rumors about the possible return of the Giulietta, stating that today there is no room for models of this type, which are increasingly niche. Even the new Giulia, in fact, will move away from the traditional sedan style.

At the moment, the project for the new Alfa Romeo on the STLA Small platform is still in its initial phases and has not been made official. We will have to wait for the coming months, perhaps on the occasion of the debut of the new Stelvio or the celebrations for the brand’s 115th anniversary on June 24, to have more concrete information about the future of the car manufacturer.