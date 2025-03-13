Alfa Romeo E-Jet will be even more intriguing with a combustion engine

Alfa Romeo E-Jet is the nickname given to the model that will bring the automotive brand back to the premium car market’s E segment after many years. This model, which the Biscione has been working on for many years, will amaze us with its design, which will be something never seen before.

There is talk of a vehicle that will be difficult to categorize, as it is neither a proper sedan nor a crossover. It will certainly be a very sporty car with Alfa Romeo DNA and truly impressive performance, especially in its top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version, which will probably be one of the most powerful in Alfa Romeo’s history.

Alfa Romeo E-Jet will almost certainly have at least one combustion engine in its range

Alfa Romeo E-Jet, which in the end should draw from Alfa Romeo’s history by receiving a name that has already been part of the Biscione’s history, will be a fundamental model for establishing the Italian brand as Stellantis‘ global premium brand, particularly to perform well in difficult markets such as the American one.

People wonder whether this car will be more similar to an SUV or a sedan. At the moment, very little is known about this aspect, and obviously we don’t rule out that Alfa Romeo could surprise everyone in the end.

What seems quite certain by now is the presence in its range of at least one version with a combustion engine. This option, which was initially excluded, seems increasingly likely given the strong slowdown in the growth of electric cars on the market. In fact, we don’t rule out that there may ultimately be more than one combustion version in the Alfa Romeo E-Jet range, as is also the case for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The combustion version of Alfa Romeo E-Jet could be very interesting, sharing the combustion engine with future Maserati vehicles such as the new Maserati Quattroporte, which could debut in 2028.

Alfa Romeo’s future flagship will be built on the STLA Large platform, will probably be produced in Cassino, and will have a length of just under 5 meters. The top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version, which will be electric, will have over 1,000 horsepower and a range of about 800 km. Its debut should take place by the end of 2027, although we don’t rule out a slip to 2028.