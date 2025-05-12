Alfa Romeo Tonale MY26: updated version spotted on the road for the first time

To make the model more competitive in the eyes of customers, the Alfa Romeo Tonale will be updated by the end of the year. This intervention stems from the need to counter declining sales, probably influenced by the success of the new Junior, the entry-level compact SUV in the range that has continued to register excellent results since its debut. Meanwhile, the first spy photos of the updated Tonale have already appeared.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: first images of the new model arriving by the end of 2025

Walter Vay from Gabetz Spy Unit has released the first photos of the prototype, although at first glance, the model doesn’t seem to introduce obvious changes. According to rumors, there will still be some aesthetic touches and interior updates, although nothing particularly revolutionary. For more substantial modifications, we’ll have to wait for the restyling planned for 2028.

The future version, expected in three years, will in fact be based on the STLA Medium platform and will also include 100% electric variants in the range, alongside traditional electrified powertrains. As for the updated Tonale expected by the end of 2025, at the moment no particular aesthetic innovations emerge from the spy images. Are they perhaps testing non-visible modifications, maybe under the hood? We just have to wait to discover what the new Tonale 2026 will offer.