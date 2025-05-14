2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: here are all the versions planned in the lineup

Among the most anticipated innovations of 2026 in the automotive market is undoubtedly the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. The debut of the car is expected within the first half of the year, although production and orders should start only in the second half of 2026.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: revolution coming to conquer the global market

Unlike the new Stelvio, which is now ready for launch and has been widely previewed, there is still little official information about the future Giulia, especially regarding its style. According to statements made by the CEO of the Biscione, the Giulia will abandon the sedan style to move closer to that of a crossover, with a deeply revised fastback design, characterized by a truncated tail and a raised stance.

The new Giulia will be designed to win over a global clientele. Based on the new STLA Large platform, the Giulia will grow slightly in size without losing the sporty character that has always distinguished Biscione vehicles.

The range will be wide and diversified: these include the Quadrifoglio version with an electrified V6 engine, capable of superior performance compared to the current model, and a fully electric variant with almost one thousand horsepower, destined to become the most powerful and fastest Alfa Romeo ever. There will also be a version with a range extender with a range of about 1,100 km thanks to the combination of an electric motor and a combustion engine, which however only acts as a generator.

There will be no shortage of more accessible options, such as an entry-level version equipped with a Mild Hybrid engine and, probably, also one or more plug-in hybrid variants. A strategy designed to satisfy every type of customer and consolidate the global relaunch of the brand.