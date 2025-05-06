New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: latest render and updates on release date

Anticipation grows for the new generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which should be officially unveiled on June 24, the date when the brand will celebrate its 115 years of history. After the release of the first spy images and patent drawings, the web has lit up with hypotheses and digital renders trying to anticipate the definitive lines of the future SUV from the Biscione. The French portal L’Argus has also offered its graphic interpretation, trying to imagine what this second generation will look like, expected to bring a major change compared to the current version.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio approaches: here’s how it’s being imagined

The most obvious differences will be concentrated in the rear area. The new Stelvio should feature a full-width LED light signature, with a “diamond” design that will characterize the tailgate. The rear window will be steeply inclined, in line with the more sporty and coupe-like approach of the model, while a new integrated spoiler will help reinforce the dynamic appearance of the SUV.

The Biscione’s SUV will present itself with sleeker lines and a profile inspired by coupe SUVs, combining sportiness and dynamism. Although the new silhouette might sacrifice some space in the trunk, the increasing dimensions should guarantee comfort even for rear passengers.

Built on the STLA Large platform of the Stellantis group, the new Stelvio will be among the first models of the brand to benefit from this architecture, designed for vehicles at least 4.76 meters in length. This base will also allow the integration of battery packs from 85 to 118 kWh, offering a declared range of up to 800 kilometers.

The front will be radically renewed, inspired by the Junior. The new SUV will therefore feature thin headlights and LED daytime running lights, which will extend along the edge of the hood, framing the iconic Scudetto grille. The front bumper will have an aggressive design, with functional side air intakes to cool the brakes and optimize aerodynamic flows, while a generous lower opening will complete the bold look of the SUV.

Although initially conceived as an exclusively electric model, the new Stelvio will also be offered in mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, to respond more flexibly to market trends. On the technological front, the aim is for an advanced driving experience, with artificial intelligence systems and latest-generation connectivity capable of adapting to the driver’s style.

The official presentation is expected by the end of the year, with the first definitive images that should be unveiled already in summer. Orders will open in the first quarter of 2026, while production will start by mid-year at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, where the new Giulia will also be assembled, also expected during 2026.