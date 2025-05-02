Could the Alfa Romeo Tonale be replaced by a new Giulietta in the future?

When the Alfa Romeo Tonale made its debut in February 2022, then-CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato was clear: there would not be a new generation of the Giulietta. Tonale would take the place of the historic hatchback as the brand’s representative in the C segment, just as, more recently, Alfa Romeo Junior has picked up the legacy left by the MiTo.

Will Alfa Romeo Giulietta return to replace the Tonale? The future plans of the Biscione

However, in the automotive world everything can change quickly. Although the Tonale is still in the prime of its life cycle, there is already talk of a major update expected by the end of the year, aimed at maintaining its commercial appeal. But the real news is that the current generation will not remain in production for much longer: a new vehicle, destined to replace it, should arrive between 2028 and 2029, with the aim of standardizing the design of the Alfa Romeo range through a consistent stylistic language across all models.

And this is where an interesting hypothesis comes into play. According to some rumors, the Biscione would be evaluating the possibility of not creating a new Tonale in the strict sense, but replacing it with a crossover with an even sportier character, more aerodynamic and with a lower stance. A vehicle that, being significantly different from the current Tonale, could carry a different name. And this is where some begin to hypothesize a return of the Giulietta, this time in a renewed form, perhaps with a fastback sedan configuration with crossover traits.

Although there are no official confirmations at the moment, the idea is not completely far-fetched. Alfa Romeo has repeatedly declared its intention to reuse historical names for future models, avoiding new denominations. In this perspective, the name Giulietta could return with a new identity, modern and adapted to market trends. However, the possibility remains open that another historical name might be chosen, such as Alfetta or Brera, both of which have already emerged in previous rumors linked to future C-segment models.

At the moment we are still in the realm of hypothesis. Much will depend on the evolution of the market and the commercial performance of the current models of the Italian car manufacturer. We remember that in 2025 the new generation of the Stelvio will debut, followed in 2026 by the new Giulia and, in 2027, by the E-Jet, which will mark Alfa Romeo’s return to the E segment. Only after these launches will it be time for the heir to the Tonale. Will it be a new Tonale or a Giulietta in a modern key? The answer will come in the next few years.