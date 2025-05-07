New Jeep Compass: U.S. launch still unconfirmed

After the first images leaked online on May 1st, Jeep has officially unveiled the new generation of the Compass, completely redesigned and initially intended for the European market. Production will take place at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, using the new STLA Medium platform, the same used on models such as Peugeot 3008, Opel Grandland, and Citroën C5 Aircross.

Mass production is scheduled to begin in the coming months. Initially, the model was also planned for the North American market, with the idea of producing it at the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Canada. However, tariff policies introduced by the Trump administration have complicated the group’s commercial strategies, and at present, the launch in the United States is not confirmed.

New Jeep Compass: 2025 generation officially unveiled, but US debut remains uncertain

Contacted by the American press, Jeep stated that it “continues to evaluate” the situation, suggesting that the complexity of current commercial conditions makes it difficult to plan the launch in the US market. A spokesperson stated: “Given the speed and dynamics of the market, we will share more details in due time.” Therefore, there is no official confirmation of a possible debut of the new Compass in the USA. The tension in relations between the United States and Canada, which reemerged during the recent meeting between Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, has not helped the situation.

Aesthetically, the new Jeep Compass stands out with a more sculpted and modern look, with stylistic references to the Jeep Avenger and the larger Wagoneer S. Notable features include new fenders, black plastic trim, full LED lighting clusters, and ultra-thin air intakes. The shorter overhangs give the model a more compact and dynamic line, while aerodynamic modifications, including active grille shutters, improve overall efficiency.

Inside, the cabin makes a significant qualitative leap. The dashboard houses a 10-inch digital display alongside a 16-inch touchscreen for infotainment, all framed by aluminum-style finishes. The central console has been streamlined, offering well-utilized spaces and intuitive controls.

Regarding powertrains, in Europe the Compass will be offered exclusively with electrified engines: mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full electric. At launch, customers will be able to choose between a 145 HP 48V hybrid, a 195 HP plug-in, or three electric variants, including a front-wheel drive version with 213 HP and an all-wheel drive version with a rear motor delivering 375 HP. For markets outside Europe, non-electrified combustion engines are still being evaluated, available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions.