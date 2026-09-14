New Alfa Romeo Giulietta preview imagines a comeback built on a proven recipe

Alfa Romeo could return to the compact hatchback segment with a new Giulietta, adding a lower, more car-like model alongside the Junior and Tonale SUVs. Early reports describe a C-segment hatchback with both electric and combustion powertrains, although Alfa Romeo has not yet confirmed the name, specifications or final design.

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New Alfa Romeo Giulietta could revive the brand’s compact hatchback tradition

Shared development with other Stellantis brands could play an important role in the project. Current speculation points to the modular STLA One platform as a possible foundation, with links to the next-generation Peugeot 308 and Opel Astra. The architecture would support several powertrain options and allow Alfa Romeo to avoid limiting the model to battery-electric propulsion.

Reports also suggest multiple performance levels, including a flagship version with more than 300 hp. Stellantis could supply engines and electrified systems already available elsewhere in the group, but Alfa Romeo has not confirmed which configurations the new compact model could use.

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An illustration created by AutoWeek imagines a car with Alfa Romeo’s traditional Scudetto grille and wide horizontal lighting elements. The rear door handles sit high in the pillars, recalling a design feature closely associated with some of the brand’s previous compact models.

A slightly taller body than a traditional hatchback could also create enough space for a battery pack beneath the floor. Even with that approach, the proposed model would remain visually separate from the Junior and Tonale, keeping proportions closer to a compact hatchback than an SUV.

References to both the Giulietta and 147 suggest that Alfa Romeo could revive this type of car, but they do not confirm which name the company will choose. The Giulietta left the lineup in 2020 and remains one of the most obvious possibilities while enthusiasts wait for official information about positioning, specifications and launch timing.