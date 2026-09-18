The stereotype is dead: Alfa Romeo just embarrassed the German elite

For decades, reciting the name Alfa Romeo was the automotive equivalent of telling a ghost story: gorgeous curves, intoxicating speed, and an owner who spent more time drinking espresso in a mechanic’s waiting room than actually driving. It was a comfortable universe. The Italians made art that broke down; the Germans made over-engineered tanks that outlived their owners. Well, the hard numbers just shattered the internet’s favorite narrative.

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According to the JD Power 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study, which measures real-world defects reported by owners after three years of key fob custody, Alfa Romeo stormed the podium.

Ranking third overall among premium brands with 196 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), the Biscione was outclassed only by Lexus at 151 and Porsche at 182. That leaves Genesis, BMW, and a humbled parade of Teutonic heavyweights lagging behind. The car brand once famous for electrical gremlins is officially out-ranking the supposed pinnacles of precision engineering.

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Credit for this plot twist goes primarily to the veterans of the showroom: the Stelvio and Giulia. Having spent nearly a decade in continuous production, these twin Italian stallions have benefited from years of relentless manufacturing tweaks. They became structurally solid. The Stelvio snagged an impressive quality score of 85 out of 100, while the Giulia earned a respectable 81, landing both firmly in the “Great” category thanks to shared, refined powertrains and electronics.

Naturally, no Italian opera is complete without a little drama. Enter the compact Tonale SUV, introduced in 2024. With a quality score of 68 (“Fair”), its early software teething issues acted as a heavy anchor on the brand’s overall average, making its platform twin, the Jeep Compass, look like an unshakeable anvil by comparison. Stellantis has patched things up, but initial scars linger in the 2026 Initial Quality Study (IQS).

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Still, this isn’t a fluke. Back in the 2023 IQS study measuring initial 90-day ownership, Alfa Romeo actually bagged first place among premium marques, a shocker that likely sent Alfa’s own engineers looking for a hidden camera. Dropping to seventh place in 2026 is a slight step back, but still comfortably in positive territory.