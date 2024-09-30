Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio and Fiat 500e among Stellantis cars struggling the most in the U.S.

Stellantis is experiencing one of its most complicated periods ever in North America, specifically in the United States. The results of the first six months of 2024 have triggered a seemingly endless chain reaction. From shareholder lawsuits to concerns from the great-grandson of Chrysler‘s founder about the brand, to criticism from dealers about excessively high prices, to inventories full of unsold cars.

Stellantis, its brands full of unsold cars in the United States: situation increasingly dramatic

All Stellantis’ American brands recorded declining numbers in the first half of 2024, particularly Ram with 26%, Jeep and Dodge with 16%, and Chrysler with 8%. According to data published by CarEdge, among other Stellantis brands, Alfa Romeo is experiencing a very complicated moment, with the Alfa Romeo Giulia failing to attract customers, so much so that the Quadrifoglio version has been discontinued from the United States. The Giulia has an inventory of 617 days, which means production could stop for over a year and a half before selling all currently unsold units.

Meanwhile, Stellantis has reduced the trim levels of Stelvio, Giulia, and Tonale from three to just one. As for Stelvio, it remains in inventory for 456 days, almost as long as the Fiat 500e, which is now experiencing a global crisis. The electric city car, available in the United States since April, has sold only about a hundred units so far. This is why production at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori has been halted for a month.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia, in its Quadrifoglio version, will return to the United States only in 2026, when the new generation debuts, available only in electric version. Carlos Tavares’ work is beginning to displease many, so much so that John Elkann has started searching for a new CEO, also considering that the Portuguese manager’s contract will expire in 2026.