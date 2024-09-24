Stellantis: US dealers announce the arrival of a disaster

Stellantis is currently in a critical situation, as we have reported multiple times. The company has seen a collapse in profits, and sales have slowed significantly in recent months. This summer, there was even talk of sensational sales of some of its historic brands, such as Maserati and Chrysler. Recently, however, the problem for Stellantis comes from the United States. American dealers have launched a harsh attack, declaring that “disaster has arrived” for the automotive group.

Stellantis attracts criticism from American dealers, concerned about the future

In a letter addressed to CEO Carlos Tavares, U.S. dealers expressed their discontent. The dealers, directly referring to Stellantis’ CEO, claim that the industrial group’s brands are undergoing a “rapid deterioration” due to “short-term decisions” that have reduced the company’s market share.

According to the dealers, some Group decisions have negatively impacted Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler. The letter states: “For over two years, the Stellantis National Dealer Council has been sounding this alarm to your executive team, warning them that the path taken would be disastrous in the long term. And now that disaster is a reality.”

Stellantis has distanced itself from these criticisms, stating that public personal attacks “are not the best way to address problems,” quickly closing the matter. The company communicated that it launched an action plan last August, developed in collaboration with dealers. According to Stellantis, this plan has already begun to bear fruit. The vision, therefore, appears contrasting.

This is not the first time dealers have expressed their concerns to Tavares. In fact, earlier this year, a letter had already been published highlighting the challenges they were facing. A meeting with company executives a few months ago had given rise to a summer incentive campaign to stimulate sales and greater freedom in ordering certain models. At the moment, however, American dealers are asking for further support to clear inventory that exceeds 1 year of stock, with models like the Dodge Hornet.