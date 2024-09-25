Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25: debut at Paris Motor Show and US market changes

Alfa Romeo will return to the Paris Motor Show, which will be held from October 14 to 20, 2024. The news was confirmed by the Stellantis group in a press release. The Italian car manufacturer will be present at the important event with its full range, including the national premiere of the new Junior Veloce 280 HP, the sportiest version of the range.

This will also be the right opportunity for the world premiere of the hybrid version, spotted in recent hours on Italian roads during final testing. Additionally, the brand will take the opportunity to show the world the Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25.

Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25 will be shown in world premiere at the Paris Motor Show 2024

Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25 will therefore be presented next month during this important event to be held in Paris. Obviously, this will be the main but not the most important novelty. In addition to the Junior versions we mentioned earlier, the Biscione automotive brand’s stand will also feature the iconic 33 Stradale, unveiled last year and which will be produced in just 33 units. The first example of this vehicle should be delivered by the end of 2024.

The stand will also display the recent Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport, the limited edition that celebrates the sporting history of the historic Italian brand with a bold reinterpretation of the Quadrifoglio logo, for the first time in black in over 100 years of history. It will be a truly important occasion for all Alfa Romeo fans who will be able to see all the models and the latest innovations gathered in a single stand. All we have to do now is wait to discover if there will be other novelties coming from Alfa Romeo.

Regarding the United States, the 2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale evolves from three trim levels to a base version with available Veloce, Active Assist, and Premium packages, and additional options for simpler ordering. The new limited-production Tributo Italiano special edition is introduced, with features including body-colored trim kit, 20-inch Grey wheels, red Brembo calipers, chrome dual exhaust, Gloss Black daylight opening (DLO), hands-free power liftgate, aluminum door sills, and black-painted roof.

Inside, quality touches include driver seat memory, Harman Kardon audio system, and perforated leather seats with red accents. The Tributo Italiano is also available with the new Active Assist package and sunroof. The interior is strongly driver-focused, with easy access to all controls for a safe and unparalleled driving experience. The same care is given to passengers, who are provided with ideal space to travel in comfort. The result is an environment designed around the occupants, characterized by meticulous attention to detail paired with a constant pursuit of the highest quality.

As for performance, it will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain offering 53 kilometers of electric range and 285 horsepower. After declining sales for Alfa Romeo, including the Tonale, the twin of the Dodge Hornet, many were trying to imagine what a restyling of the Tonale would look like. This announced by Stellantis won’t be a restyling, but it will certainly present several new features compared to the previous model.