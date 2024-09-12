Stellantis halts Fiat 500e production for a month due to low demand

September has not started well for Stellantis and, especially, its employees. The automotive Group has announced that it will suspend production of the Fiat 500e for a month due to low market demand. Last week, sales data for 2024 so far were revealed, and the brand’s electric city car recorded a 42% decrease compared to last year. These disappointing numbers obviously force Stellantis to give this news to its employees.

Fiat 500e not selling: Stellantis announces production stop for a month

The decline in electric car sales doesn’t only affect Stellantis but also other car manufacturers, who have revised their strategies on the transition to electric. So after suspending production of Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in the United States, the same fate befalls Italy with the 500e. “This decision is necessary due to the scarcity of orders, reflecting the difficulties that the entire European electric car market, particularly European manufacturers, is facing,” Stellantis stated.

Production of the electric city car will stop on Friday, September 13, for four weeks, until October 11. This is another blow to the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, which has already faced a sharp 83% drop in production in 2024 compared to 2023. The automotive Group led by Carlos Tavares emphasized that it is “working hard to manage this difficult transition phase as best as possible.” They also announced that they have invested 100 million euros to introduce a more performant battery for the restyling of the electric city car, which will debut by 2026 and will still be produced in Mirafiori. Additionally, the new version of the 500 Hybrid will also be assembled here, which will be based on the electric 500 and will arrive on the market in 2026.

To the concerns of the unions, who continue to ask for new models to be produced at the plant, Stellantis responded that “it is undergoing a profound transformation and will aim to become a global hub for innovation and development. This choice is fundamental to face the transition towards sustainable mobility.” However, workers and unions are now tired of promises that are not kept. Words in the wind that turn into nothing.