Alfa Romeo Stelvio MY2025: fresh updates for the American market

Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the benchmark for high-performance SUVs. The 2025 model year evolves from three trim levels to a base version with available Veloce, Active Assist, and Premium Interior and Sound packages, along with additional options for simplified ordering.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio MY2025 introduces the new limited special edition Tributo Italiano. The external features of this limited edition include 21-inch dark aluminum wheels with red calipers, sporty rear diffuser, Tributo Italiano mirror caps, sunroof, roof rails, Gloss Black trim, and hands-free power liftgate.

Inside, there’s a Harman Kardon audio system, leather sports doors and seats, which include power bolsters and an 8-way power passenger seat. Alfa Romeo’s distinctive driving dynamics are highlighted by the standard sport suspension. The Stelvio Tributo Italiano is also available with the new Active Assist Plus package which includes Intelligent Speed Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Active Driving Assist.

Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, the new Stelvio MY25 is infused with Italian passion, craftsmanship, and innovation and is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s unparalleled balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium mid-size SUV for driving enthusiasts.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio MY25 will introduce a main version that will replace the current Sprint, Ti, and Veloce variants. Coinciding with the launch, a limited special edition called Tributo Italiano will be presented, celebrating this important moment. To complete the offering, there will be the option to choose the new elegant Verde Fangio metallic paint.