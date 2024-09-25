Alfa Romeo Giulia 2025: simplified lineup and exclusive Tributo Italiano revealed

The 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia combines racing performance, innovative technologies, and seductive Italian design. The optional AWD system enhances the driving experience in the mid-size premium sedan segment. For 2025, Giulia simplifies its range: from three trim levels to a single base model, customizable with Veloce, Active Assist, and Premium Interior and Sound packages, plus extra options. This new structure offers customers greater flexibility in configuration, allowing them to create a tailored Giulia with a more streamlined and intuitive ordering process.

With the new 2025 Giulia, the new limited edition Tributo Italiano debuts. This special version stands out for its unique exterior details: 19″ dark aluminum wheels with red brake calipers, sporty rear fascia and diffuser, dark Scudetto grille, and dedicated mirror caps. Glossy black trims and an optional sunroof complete the look. The Tributo Italiano enhances the sporty essence and charm of Alfa Romeo design, offering enthusiasts a Giulia with exclusive and refined appeal.

The Tributo Italiano‘s interior enhances luxury with a Harman Kardon audio system, aluminum paddle shifters, and leather upholstery for the dashboard, doors, and seats. The latter offer power adjustment and driver-side memory. Alfa Romeo performance is enriched with a self-locking differential and active suspensions. The Giulia Tributo Italiano can be equipped with the new Driving Assist package, which includes Thatcham security system, Intelligent Speed Assist, and Active Driving Assist, further elevating driving comfort and safety.

The key updates for the 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia are threefold: firstly, the range is streamlined with a single main version, replacing the previous Sprint, Ti, and Veloce. Secondly, the Tributo Italiano debuts, a special limited-production edition launched concurrently with the 2025 model year. Finally, the color palette is enriched with the introduction of the new Verde Fangio metallic paint, adding a distinctive style option to the Giulia lineup.