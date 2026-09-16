How Stellantis became Western Europe’s biggest financial disaster

Back in January 2021, when PSA and FCA joined hands to create Stellantis, the corporate hype machine promised a bold new era that would rewrite the automotive rulebook. Well, the rules were certainly rewritten, except nobody bothered to mention the plot was going to read like a financial horror story. Fast forward to mid-September 2026, and the terrifying chasm between Stellantis’ initial grand valuation and its current market capitalization is nothing short of breathtaking.

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Remember April 2024? Carlos Tavares was still the undisputed darling of Wall Street trading floors, riding high on a peak market cap of 78 billion euros. Today, that golden empire has eroded into a modest pile of financial rubble. In early trading on Tuesday, September 15, Stellantis’ valuation scraped an agonizing bottom near 13 billion euros.

To put that tragic number into perspective, Toyota stands tall at 250 billion, Tesla hovers near a staggering 970 billion, and Chinese EV heavyweight BYD sits comfortably at 92 billion. Even Ford and General Motors are comfortably cruising in positive territory, while Stellantis is reduced to a pathetic slap-fight with Renault just to avoid becoming Western Europe’s ultimate bargain-bin automaker.

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The stock market carnage throughout 2026 speaks for itself. While legacy rivals faced normal headwinds. Renault dropped 20%, Volkswagen fell 23%, Mercedes shed 25%, and BMW lost 33%, Stellantis stock plummeted by a jaw-dropping 50% plus over the first eight months of the year. Nissan managed to stop its bleed at negative 20%, while Honda actually notched a 7.5% gain.

Tavares made a hasty exit in late 2024, but blaming everything on the former boss ignores the deeper rot. The automaker capped off 2025 with an eye-watering net loss of 22.3 billion euros, setting an all-time world record for automotive misery.

Enter Antonio Filosa, the newly appointed CEO tasked with steering this flaming wreck. Sure, the first half of 2026 offered a microscopic glimmer of hope, with overall operating margins trickling up to 2.1% compared to a dismal 0.7% in the previous period. However, European operations remain stubbornly buried in negative territory at -0.3%.

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Not even Tavares’ celebrated $1.5 billion gamble in 2023 to secure a 21% stake in Chinese EV maker Leapmotor could anchor the ship. Leapmotor expands in Western markets, but with its market cap sitting around 5.6 billion euros, it seems hardly the titanium lifeboat executives prayed for.