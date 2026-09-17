Why is a disassembled Dodge Challenger muscle car hiding in Denmark?

A definition of “financial adventure”? One disassembled on Facebook Marketplace from a seller in Aalborg, Denmark. We’re talking about a rare 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible has surfaced across the Atlantic, carrying a price tag of 296,000 Danish Krone, which translates to a modest $45,450 at current exchange rates. Plus shipping, of course.

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By 1971, the golden era of unbridled horsepower was crashing hard into insurance reality and changing buyer tastes. Dodge felt the pinch firsthand as total Challenger sales cratered from over 83,000 units down to a meager 29,883. Still, die-hard buyers refused to surrender their cylinders. 27,900 customers completely ignored the base straight-six offering and opted for a V8. Among those survivors, convertibles were extraordinarily scarce, accounting for just 2,165 units.

This particular car pushes the rarity meter even higher. Production data reveals that only 168 convertibles received the 383-cubic-inch two-barrel V8, with most buyers pairing it with an automatic transmission, just like this specimen (only 12 brave buyers chose a manual).

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While the seller touts it as 1 of only 127 built, likely factoring in factory air conditioning alongside its original B5 Blue paint, black interior, and white top, it remains an undeniably rare find. Decoding the VIN confirms a 383 two-barrel left the factory under the hood, though whether the iron block currently sitting in the garage is the original engine remains an open question.

There is another small detail: the car is entirely taken apart. The listing insists the vehicle is 100% complete despite its “IKEA-style” state of disassembly, promising you won’t spend eternity hunting down missing trim pieces online.

Still, dropping over $45,000 on a disassembled car thousands of miles away requires serious faith, and a thorough third-party inspection. Before wiring your savings to Scandinavia, you should request a detailed walkaround video and verify how long this poor Mopar has been gathering dust.