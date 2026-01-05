Facebook Marketplace gold: the long-lost Ford Probe IV concept just reappeared

The wild world of Facebook Marketplace is famous for rusted-out project cars and questionable furniture, but occasionally it births a unicorn. Case in point, a long-lost Ford Probe IV prototype has recently resurfaced on the platform in Spring, Texas.

This isn’t just a rare car, it is one of only two ever built. While its twin is currently enjoying the quiet life at the Petersen Automotive Museum, this particular “historically significant” specimen is waiting for a high bidder to rescue it from the internet.

Introduced in 1983 as part of a series that began in 1979, the Probe IV was Ghia’s aerodynamic masterpiece. Designed to slice through the air like a hot knife through butter, it achieved a staggering coefficient of drag of 0.15 during testing. Ford spent six years refining this radical wedge shape just to prove that air resistance was merely a suggestion.

The listing reveals that this is Chassis 001, the original wind tunnel and development prototype. However, before you plan a cross-country road trip, there is a slight logistical hurdle: the car was built without a drivetrain or steering system. It remains a “push-only” affair to this day. It also sports a few “character flaws,” including a broken front-left wheel cover, missing mirrors, and rear doors that have decided to go on a permanent strike.

But how often do you get to own a piece of Ford history? While the seller is currently accepting offers, the car’s twin, Chassis 002, fetched a cool $125,000 back in 2022. This unique show vehicle is expected to reach a somewhat “affordable” price point, though if it doesn’t sell via Marketplace, it’s headed to the auction block.

In a marketplace often filled with Jaguar-themed Mazda replicas or multi-million dollar Porsches, this engine-less, non-steering wedge might just be the most aerodynamically efficient paperweight money can buy.