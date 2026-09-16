Someone finally turned the Dodge Challenger boat joke into reality

CboysTV mounted the body of a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on top of a boat and managed to get it up to around 35 mph. The test also revealed an unexpected problem: parts of the Challenger’s bodywork collected water and directed it inside as the vehicle moved across the lake.

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This Dodge Challenger Hellcat can actually cruise across a lake

The project uses a silver Challenger that the group had already modified for other unusual builds. The boat structure sits mostly hidden underneath the car, and when the vehicle is stationary, the water reaches roughly the height of the wheel hubs. From the outside, it therefore looks more like a muscle car sitting in shallow water than a boat with a car body mounted on top.

That effect continues while it moves, with most of the hull remaining out of sight. CboysTV wanted to preserve as much of the Dodge’s appearance as possible, but that decision created problems once speeds increased and the vehicle began pushing more water aside.

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During testing, the group also discovered that they had forgotten to install one of the boat’s two drain plugs. That mistake made the situation worse, although the team blamed much of the incoming water on the shape of the Challenger’s body panels, which effectively acted like scoops as the boat moved across the lake.

The automotive body also complicated the seating position. The hull underneath forced the seats higher while the roof remained at its original height. Occupants therefore had to sit hunched over, with much less headroom than they would have inside the road-going Challenger.

Keeping much of the original glass in place also reduced the number of available exit points. During the test, the group discussed the need for a quicker way to get out of the vehicle, especially after seeing how much water entered the cabin while it was moving.

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The entire idea plays on the “boat” nickname sometimes given to the Dodge Challenger because of its size and weight. CboysTV turned the joke into a real project using a Challenger that had already undergone another unusual conversion, previously serving as a vehicle fitted with a snowplow.

Before returning to the lake, the group plans to modify the build and address the problems revealed during the first test. The next attempt will need to show that water can flow around the body without the Challenger’s panels scooping it inside, while also improving the impractical seating arrangement.