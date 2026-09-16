Dodge launches service campaign for 345 Demon 170s over crankshaft damper issue

Dodge is advising owners of 345 Challenger SRT Demon 170s not to drive their cars to the dealership because a potential defect could damage the engine. The automaker will cover transportation to the service center and is contacting affected customers directly to arrange the repair.

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345 Dodge Challenger Demon 170s face service campaign over possible engine damage

The campaign covers certain 2023 model-year cars and falls under a Customer Satisfaction Notification, or CSN, rather than a safety recall. That distinction also matters when owners check their vehicle online, since they need to look under the CSN campaign section of Mopar’s service portal.

The issue involves the crankshaft vibration damper and its fasteners. Dodge traced the potentially defective components to a specific supplier production period and identified the cars that received those parts. The affected VINs do not necessarily follow a consecutive sequence.

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An unusual noise from the engine bay may appear as the problem develops. Continuing to drive the car could damage additional engine components and lead to more serious consequences. Matt McAlear, CEO of Chrysler and Dodge, told MoparInsiders that the worst-case scenario could result in major engine damage.

Dodge decided to take action after some customer cars experienced failures. The company therefore recommends avoiding even the trip to the dealership and using the transportation service instead of waiting for an obvious noise to develop.

The repair itself takes about two hours, although dealership check-in and handling may add more time. Technicians can complete the work from underneath the vehicle without removing the front end, a detail McAlear also clarified for owners who preserve their Demon 170 as a collector car.

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Customers can also request transportation back home after the repair. Dodge customer service will help owners coordinate appointments and vehicle transport, reducing the need to drive the car at any stage of the process.

Owners can check their status by entering the VIN on Mopar.com. According to Dodge, if no applicable CSN appears, the vehicle can continue to operate normally. The campaign only covers the 345 identified cars, not the entire Challenger SRT Demon 170 production run.