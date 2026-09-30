Tim Kuniskis crushed your 2026 Dodge Viper comeback dreams (again)

Every few years like clockwork, Dodge executives have to stage an intervention for automotive diehards who refuse to move on. This time, it’s Tim Kuniskis, head of Stellantis’s revived SRT performance division, delivering the brutal reality check to The Drive: the Dodge Viper has reached the absolute end of its life cycle, so quit begging for a revival.

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Coming from the man tasked with orchestrating Detroit’s next generation of halo performance cars, this is a definitive toe-tag on a legacy that officially ended in August 2017 when the last 645-horsepower, 8.4-liter V10 monster rolled out of Detroit’s Conner Avenue Assembly Plant, concluding a legendary 25-year run.

The recurring internet rumor mill surrounding a sixth-generation Viper seems fueled by a complete denial of modern automotive realities. Recreating the Viper’s unhinged formula in 2026 is virtually impossible.

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First, stuffing a massive, naturally aspirated V10 under the hood flies directly in the face of today’s turbo-downsized and electrified paradigms. Second, pairing that raw power strictly with a three-pedal manual transmission sounds heroic on paper, but manual gearboxes have virtually vanished from high-end performance spreadsheets.

Add in modern crash-safety requirements, draconian emissions regulations, and the brutal development costs of low-volume, two-seat sports cars compared to the peak sales years of the 1990s and 2000s, and the business case completely collapses. Dodge is simply avoiding financial and regulatory self-destruction.

However, Dodge isn’t walking away from halo-car drama entirely. The brand started the developing phase of an ambitious new project dubbed the “Copperhead”, reported to be a high-performance “hyper muscle car” engineered to hunt down extreme Mustang and Camaro derivatives.

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Online communities remain fiercely divided on what Copperhead actually represents. Some Reddit threads envision a track-slaying flagship, while others speculate its positioning could pivot toward an accessible, lightweight sports car meant to challenge rivals like the Mazda MX-5 or Toyota GR86. Regardless of its ultimate DNA, Kuniskis’s declaration makes one thing crystal clear: while the pure, unrefined V10 Viper results permanently buried, Dodge’s appetite for provocative performance isn’t going anywhere.